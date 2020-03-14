Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Shares of BIDU opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.72 and its 200-day moving average is $117.93.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

