Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $48,973,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $352,079,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,785.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,672.00 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $888.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,986.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

