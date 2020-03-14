Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys Shares of 43,120 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,635,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $177.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.78. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $168.20 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

