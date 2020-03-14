Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $15.15 Million in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 430,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

