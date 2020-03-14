Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 24,313 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,506,000. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,720,000 after purchasing an additional 102,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,219.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,422.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,324.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

