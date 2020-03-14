Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 487,940 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 487,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,203,000. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

