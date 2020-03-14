Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 60,539 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 881.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $9,614,037. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $240.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.18 and its 200 day moving average is $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

