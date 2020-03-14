Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $28.79 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 96,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,788,000. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $270.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $227.41 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

