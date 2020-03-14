Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 150,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

PYPL opened at $110.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $108.46. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

