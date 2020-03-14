Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

