Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

BMO stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,452,000 after acquiring an additional 386,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after acquiring an additional 778,813 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,811,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,328,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

