Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

