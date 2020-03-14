Barclays PLC Sells 12,910 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Entercom Communications worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Entercom Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Entercom Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Entercom Communications by 93.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Entercom Communications by 66.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,193.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 969,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,944.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 307,269 shares of company stock worth $925,438. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $291.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

