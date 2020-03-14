Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.20.

TSE:BTE opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.63.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

