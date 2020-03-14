Bell Bank Acquires 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,219.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,422.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,324.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

