Bell Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,633,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 410,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,622,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 255,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,062,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,497,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $663.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $452.42 and a 12 month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

