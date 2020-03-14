Bell Bank Cuts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.6% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

