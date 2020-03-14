Bell Bank Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

NYSE F opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.