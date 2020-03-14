Bell Bank Increases Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Globant by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $101.75 on Friday. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $141.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

