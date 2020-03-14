Bell Bank Purchases 15,760 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bell Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

