Bell Bank Purchases 267 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell Bank grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.43 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

