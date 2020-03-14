Bell Bank Purchases 84,777 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bell Bank increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 800.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,777 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $6,575,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 602,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 843,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,315,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.