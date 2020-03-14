Bell Bank Sells 118 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $205.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.22. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.