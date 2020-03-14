Bell Bank Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 16.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $92,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $192.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.27 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

