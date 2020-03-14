Berenberg Bank Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €29.70 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €29.70 ($34.53) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.76 ($32.27).

Shares of CS stock opened at €15.33 ($17.83) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.64. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

