Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Insider Glyn Barker Acquires 570 Shares

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) insider Glyn Barker acquired 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87).

Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,619 ($47.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,042.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,628.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 99.32 ($1.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $20.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 6,620 ($87.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,940.55 ($64.99).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.