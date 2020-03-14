BidaskClub Downgrades Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) to Hold

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. Wendys has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wendys by 2,741.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $17,200,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendys in the third quarter worth about $12,557,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Wendys by 48.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 428,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

