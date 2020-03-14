BidaskClub Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Strong Sell

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $94,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.