BidaskClub Lowers BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Strong Sell

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BMCH has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BMCH opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,118,000 after purchasing an additional 484,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,850,000 after purchasing an additional 142,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,959,000 after purchasing an additional 122,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the period.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

