Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

BSM stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.99%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

