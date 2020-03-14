BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Lowered to C$7.80

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$7.80 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

TSE BB opened at C$6.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.81. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$5.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$370.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total value of C$84,800.00.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

