BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $413.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.43 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $519.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.73.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

