Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,588 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $143.28 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.