Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 297,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.56. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.