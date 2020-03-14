Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 646 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Globant were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth $55,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth $504,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 17.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $101.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.84. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $141.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.68 and a 200 day moving average of $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

