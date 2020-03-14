Blair William & Co. IL Sells 14,040 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,878,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $251,795,000 after acquiring an additional 321,762 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,611,000 after acquiring an additional 271,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,106,000 after acquiring an additional 815,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

