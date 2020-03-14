Blair William & Co. IL Sells 70,782 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,782 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after buying an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 33.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray C. Davis purchased 801,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $4,979,178.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,142,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,977,371.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,276,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,491,477. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.13%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

