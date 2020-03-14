Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $214.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 119,528 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after buying an additional 160,168 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 783,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after buying an additional 452,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 223,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 122,310 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

