Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$0.90. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bonterra Energy traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 142678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy cut Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.48.

The stock has a market cap of $37.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

