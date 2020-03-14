Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $2,340.00 to $2,225.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Booking traded as low as $1,253.12 and last traded at $1,308.91, with a volume of 21298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,442.50.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,971.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after buying an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $5,336,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $920,496,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,821.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,944.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

