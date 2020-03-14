Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $1,421.33 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,821.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,944.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,971.67.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.