Bowie Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 4.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Fiserv by 50.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 43.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,949,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.95. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

