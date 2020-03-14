Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bowie Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 3.9% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,971.67.

BKNG stock opened at $1,421.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,821.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,944.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

