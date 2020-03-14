Bowie Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bowie Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

DIS stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.50. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.