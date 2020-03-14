Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 35 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $836.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $814.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,084.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,088.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

