Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 104.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

