BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,257.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $120.38 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.