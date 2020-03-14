BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,156,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after buying an additional 1,155,172 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,360,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $21,402,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,643,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 792,640 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

