BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,750 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 652,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

