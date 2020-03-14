BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 68,347 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,347 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

